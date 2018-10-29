Comparable sales impress at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports company-owned comparable sales were up 5.5% in Q3 to top the consensus estimate for a 4.8% gain. Comparable sales increased 4.2% at domestic franchised restaurants during the quarter.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales were down 157 basis points compared to a year ago as higher labor costs factored in again.

Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse expects positive comparable restaurant sales growth and 27-28 restaurant openings in 2018. Mid-single digit growth in labor dollars per store week, excluding the impact of higher guest counts, is also anticipated. Total capital expenditures of $160M to $165M is anticipated.