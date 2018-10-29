Improved results at Mondelez International

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trades higher after the food giant delivers a narrow Q3 profit beat.

Organic revenue rose 1.2% during the quarter and operating margin came in at 17.1% of sales vs. 16.7% a year ago.

Organic revenue was up 4.6% for both the Latin American and Asia/Middle East/Africa segments to help offset a 2% decline in the North America segment.

For the full year, Mondelez expects organic revenue to be up ~2%. Guidance also includes an expectation for adjusted operating margin of 17% and double-digit EPS growth.

MDLZ +0.55% premarket to $40.41.

Previously: Mondelēz beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)