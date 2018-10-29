Health Insurance Innovations Q3 revenue up 17%; earnings down 33%

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Q3 results ($M): Revenue: 74.0 (+16.9%); third party commissions: 46.7 (+27.6%).

Net income: 4.0 (-33.3%); non-GAAP net income: 10.1 (+31.2%); EPS: 0.22 (-26.7%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.61 (+32.6%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): 20.1 (-50.5%).

Total collections from members: $114.5M (+15.2%).

2018 guidance: Revenue: $294M - 304M; non-GAAP EPS: $2.47 - 2.57.

Management met with market conduct examination (MCE) authorities on October 3 about a confidential settlement and has made "an appropriate accrual" for the undisclosed payment.

