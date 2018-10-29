Akamai +1.5% on Q3 beats driven by Cloud Security strength

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) gains 1.5% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Revenue breakdown: (by segment) Web Division, $356.9M (consensus: $360.1M); Media and Carrier Division, $312.8M (consensus: $303.5M); (by product) Cloud Security Solutions, $168.6M (consensus: $157.8M); CDN and Other Solutions, $501M (consensus: $509.5M).

Other key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 27.1%; cash from operations, $310M; capex, $125.2M.

Repurchase program: The board authorizes a new $1.1B share repurchase program effective from November 1 through December 31, 2021. The new plan adds onto the $124M remaining from the prior authorization.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Akamai beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)