Sales leverage works down costs for Wingstop

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) trades higher after posting Q3 results ahead of estimates and setting in-line guidance.

Domestic store comparable sales increased 6.3% during the quarter as the chain posted another strong quarter in the U.S.

Labor costs and food/beverage/packaging costs as percentage of sales were both down dramatically as sales leverage factored in.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 23% Y/Y to $12.2M. Net income increased 34% to $6.3M.

The company ended the quarter with 1,215 Wingstop restaurants in the system vs. 1,088 a year ago.

Shares of Wingstop are up 0.12% in AH trading to $65.06.

