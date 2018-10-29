Chegg +3% after strong guidance

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is up 3.3% in AH trading after the company tops Q3 estimates and sets strong guidance.

"We had a great Q3, driven by 37% Chegg Services revenues growth and 45% subscriber growth, year-over-year," says Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig.

Looking ahead, Chegg expects Q4 revenue of $90M to $92.5M vs. $89M consensus and Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $33M to $34M vs. $33M consensus.

For the full year, Chegg sees revenue of $315M to $318M vs. $310M consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $81.5M to $82.5M vs. $80.0M consensus.

