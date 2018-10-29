Comms firm 8x8 beats and bumps full-year revenue guidance

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) produced a better-than-expected loss in its fiscal Q2, and revenues that beat consensus with double-digit gains.

It lost $21.5M on a GAAP basis, including a $4.6M charge tied to sales and use taxes in the U.S.; non-GAAP net loss was $3.8M.

Meanwhile, new monthly recurring revenue from midmarket and enterprise customers rose about 50% Y/Y, making up 65% of the total bookings.

Revenue breakout: Service, $81.35M (up 19.4%); Product, $4.34M (down 0.6%).

For its Q3, it's guiding to service revenues of $84.5M-$85.5M (18-19% growth Y/Y; 20-21% excluding DXI revenue) and a pretax loss (non-GAAP) of $5M to $6M.

For the full year, it's boosting service revenue guidance slightly to $334M-$338M; that's 19-21% growth, and excluding DXI revenue it's 21-22%. It also expects a pretax loss at the high end of guidance, about $17M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: 8X8 beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 29 2018)

Press release