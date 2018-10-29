KLA-Tencor reports Q1 beats, in-line guide

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) beats Q1 estimates with revenue up 12% Y/Y. Guidance typically comes on the earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Key metrics: Product revenue, $829.2M (last year: $760.8M); Service revenue, $264M (ly: $208.8M); net income, $384M; cash and equivalents, $2.78B; capex, $22.3M.

Press release.

Previously: KLA-Tencor beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)

Update: KLA-Tencor guides in-line Q2 on the earnings call with revenue from $1.03B to $1.11B (consensus: $1.08B) and EPS of $2.02 to $2.34 (consensus: $2.23) with gross margin from 63.5% to 64.5% and shipments from 985M to 1.07B.

KLAC sees 1H19 shipments modestly higher versus 2H18. Long-term demand in wafer fab equipment remains sound with more diversified end markets and disciplined capacity planning. The company expects Chinese momentum to continue.