KLA-Tencor reports Q1 beats, in-line guide

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) beats Q1 estimates with revenue up 12% Y/Y. Guidance typically comes on the earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
Key metrics: Product revenue, $829.2M (last year: $760.8M); Service revenue, $264M (ly: $208.8M); net income, $384M; cash and equivalents, $2.78B; capex, $22.3M.
Previously: KLA-Tencor beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)
Update: KLA-Tencor guides in-line Q2 on the earnings call with revenue from $1.03B to $1.11B (consensus: $1.08B) and EPS of $2.02 to $2.34 (consensus: $2.23) with gross margin from 63.5% to 64.5% and shipments from 985M to 1.07B.
KLAC sees 1H19 shipments modestly higher versus 2H18. Long-term demand in wafer fab equipment remains sound with more diversified end markets and disciplined capacity planning. The company expects Chinese momentum to continue.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox