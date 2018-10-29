CBL Properties sees year adjusted FFO at mid-to-high end of guidance range

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) sees 2018 adjusted FFO at mid-to-high end of $1.70-$1.80 guidance range.

Expects to utilize $16M-$18M of reserve for potential future unbudgeted loss in rent from tenant bankruptcies, store closures, or lease modifications in 2018; guidance incorporates a reserve of $10M-$20M.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents missed consensus estimate by 1 cent and compares with 50 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 total portfolio same-center NOI declined 6.1%.

Portfolio occupancy increased 90 basis points to 92.0% as of Sept. 30, 2018, compared with 91.1% as of June 30, 2018.

Same-center mall occupancy was 90.8% as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 89.6% as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: CBL & Associates Properties misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)