Hibbett Sports acquires City Gear

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announces the acquisition of privately-held City Gear.

The company describes City Gear as a city specialty retailer of premium athletic footwear, apparel and accessories with 135 stores in 15 states.

Terms of the transaction include a consideration of $88M in cash to be paid at closing and the potential for up to $25M in additional consideration paid over the next two years. Excluding one-time transaction costs, the acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive in Hibbett's Q4. For FY20, the transaction is expected to be accretive including the impact of related one-time expenses.

Source: Press Release