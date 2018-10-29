Lennar to sell Rialto business to Stone Point Capital for $340M

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) agrees to sell its Rialto Investment and Asset Management business to investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $340M.

Lennar will keep Rialto Mortgage Finance business, which it expect to move to its financial services business at the beginning of FY2019. It will also retain its fund investments ($294M as of Aug. 31, 2018) along with its carried interests in various Rialto funds, as well as investments in other legacy Rialto balance sheet assets.

Deal is expected to close on Nov. 30, 2018; transaction is subject to consent by the funds managed by Rialto or the investors in those funds and customary closing conditions.

