Cognex -9.8% on downside Q4 guide on China weakness

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) plunges 9.8% aftermarket on Q3 beats with downside Q4 guidance that has revenue of $180M to $190M (consensus: $200.1M). Management blames the guidance on slower spending by Chinese customers and lingering headwinds from last year’s high-level investment by large OLED display and smartphone manufacturers.

Buyback: The board authorizes the repurchase of up to $200M of common stock, which will commence after the company completes an existing $150M repurchase program that has $53M remaining.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

