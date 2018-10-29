QTS beats in Q3 as business transition rolls on

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) topped expectations for funds from operations with its Q3 results, earnings that are coming during a transition period for the company.

In its metrics the company mainly excluded noncore businesses from which it's exiting (certain Cloud and Managed Services offerings, along with co-location revenue tied to some of those customers) to focus on Hyperscale and Hybrid Co-location.

Consolidated available FFO was $20.6M, down 46.6% (mainly due to one-time restructuring expenses). Meanwhile core available operating FFO was $35.5M, up from a year-ago $35.3M.

Core adjusted EBITDA was $55M (up 19.8%); core NOI was $68.8M (up 17.2%).

New and modified renewal core leases aggregated to $18.1M in annualized rent -- increasing annualized core booked-not-billed MRR to $59M, from last quarter's $51.3M.

Debt net of cash and equivalents came to $1.2B (net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x). Total liquidity at Sept. 30 was about $749M, including $735M in capacity under its revolving credit.

It reaffirmed 2018 guidance for FFO/share of $2.55-$2.65 and capex of $425M-$475M.

