Stocks slide again in wild ride; techs wrecked, financials fly higher

Stocks fell again in another highly volatile session that saw the Dow surge 350 points in the morning and plunge more than 550 points in the afternoon before settling 245 points lower at the close.

Stocks jumped out of the starting gate but later trimmed gains as continued tech weakness shook investor confidence and reports of another possible round of Chinese tariffs helped accelerate losses in the afternoon.

Weakness in leadership stocks within the information technology (-1.8%), communication services (-1.6%) and consumer discretionary (-1.5%) sectors weighed heavily on the broader market.

"This is an old-fashioned tech wreck," says Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. "Investors are reassessing growth prospects for next year... in the context of the IBM-Red Hat deal and the prospects of more tariffs."

FAANG names all finished sharply lower: Facebook -2.2%, Amazon -6.3%, Apple -1.9%, Netflix -5%, Google -4.8%.

Conversely, the financial sector added 0.9%, helped by a calming of contagion risk concerns as S&P maintained its BBB investment-grade rating for Italy; defensive-oriented real estate (+1.6%), utilities (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+1.1%) topped today's sector standings.

U.S. Treasury prices closed slightly lower, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up a point each to 2.82% and 3.09%, respectively.

U.S. December WTI crude fell 0.8% to $67.04/bbl.