NYSE suspends India Globalization Capital, begins delisting

Trading in India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) has been suspended by NYSE, which is beginning a delisting process for the stock.

It's been a wild couple of months for the heavy steel/ore trader-turned-cannabinoid beverage maker. Shares that were $0.47 on Aug. 20 jumped to $2.04 over the next nine days, and hit $14.58 in early October.

They've since fallen back to $2.49. Shares were trading up 4.8% premarket before a halt today.

And Citron called the company a "gift" short back on Oct. 2 when the shares were peaking.