Niall Ferguson talks networks at Schwab Impact Conference

The idea that everything would be awesome if we're all "connected" - the mantra of Silicon Valley for 30 years - is deeply flawed, says Niall Ferguson, adding he's been unable to persuade his Palo Alto neighbors of that idea.

If trying to understand what's happening now - the decentralization of content production - looking to the 1950s doesn't work, says Ferguson. Instead, go back several hundred years to the introduction of the printing press. The best comparison to Mark Zuckerberg, he says, is Martin Luther - who thought if everyone could just read the bible, all would be great. Trouble is, it's not just the bible that went "viral," but also things like the ideas of witches among us.

Turning to central banks - which sit atop the financial network hierarchy - Ferguson's changed his view on the Fed's response the financial crisis. Looking back, quantitative easing - replacing the massive loss of liquidity in the financial system - was the proper thing to do, he says. Taking that forward to today, if QE worked to calm and buoy financial assets, than the opposite of QE (now taking place), should bring in to play some volatility to the downside.

Trump's 2016 victory: There are two types of people in the world - those who understand how to advertise on Facebook, and those who lose elections. People like to talk about Trump and Twitter, but it was his campaign's understanding of Facebook that made the difference. The same lesson can be brought to this weekend's victory in Brazil by Jair Bolsonaro, who early on understood Facebook far better than his rivals. The good news for fans of the Democratic party: It's learned its lesson regarding Facebook. The 2018 midterms should offer a far better result.

What's the next big network? There's got to be something, says Feguson, for a class of people he calls the "exhausted middle." The overwhelming majority of political discourse takes place at the extremes, while most just shut it out and watch baseball (he's a Red Sox fan). The two-party system might just turn out to be an anachronism.

The challenge for anyone seeking (or maybe giving) financial advice is to spend far more time "offline." The answers to investment questions aren't to be found on Twitter. Try Sidney Homer's History of Interest Rates instead, he suggests. A day with a great book is worth a full year's worth of social media. What does it say about social media, he says, that those in Silicon Valley who invented and profit from it, pay their nannies to keep smartphones out of the hands of their kids.