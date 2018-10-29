Taubman boosts lower end of 2018 guidance range

Oct. 29, 2018 5:11 PM ETTaubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)TCOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) boosts the lower end of its 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $3.76-$3.84 from  its previous range of $3.74-$3.84.
  • That puts Q4 adjusted FFO per share guidance at 84 cent-92 cents.
  • Compares with $1.03 in Q4 2017.
  • “The primary drivers are expected to be higher interest expense, lower lease cancellation income, and one-time promotional expenses related to Beverly Center’s Grand Reveal. The combined impact of these items is expected to be $0.15 to $0.17 per share," says Executive Vice President and CFO Simon J. Leopold.
  • TCO also introduces some guidance for 2019--consolidated and unconsolidated interest expense, at 100%, is expected to be $297M-$303M, up from $265M-$268M in 2018. Increase is due to higher interest rates, less capitalized interest, and greater borrowings.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.01 beats consensus by 14 cents and compares with 83 cents in the year-ago period.
  • Q3 comparable-center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, was up 9.2%; including lease cancellation income, comparable-center NOI rose 10.3%.
  • Previously: Taubman Centers beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Oct. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.