Harmonic +3.2% after Q3 brings double-digit growth

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is up 3.2% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q3 results after double-digit growth in revenues and operating profit.

Operating income was $5.7M on a non-GAAP basis, vs. a year-ago $1.3M. Revenues grew 11% to $101.4M.

Bookings, meanwhile, fell to $79.5M from a year-ago $96M, while Backlog and deferred revenue at quarter's end was up to $207.6M from a year-ago $200.9M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $62.8M (up 8%); Service, $37.8M (up 11.7%). In products: Video products, $45.78M vs. a year-ago $54.175M; Cable Access, $17.5M vs. a year-ago $3.82M.

Cash as of quarter's end was $61.7M, up from a year-ago $50M.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of $105M-$118M (vs. consensus for $112.6M) with gross margin of 49-50%, and EPS of $0.01-$0.07 (vs. consensus for $0.06).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $396M-$409M (vs. expectations for $410.7M) with gross margin of 52.5-53%, and EPS of $0.09-$0.16 (vs. expectations for $0.10).

