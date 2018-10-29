Transocean +2% after better than expected Q3 results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +1.9% after-hours as it reports a surprise Q3 adjusted profit and better than expected contract drilling revenues of $816M.

Unadjusted Q3 results included a $432M impairment, or $0.93/share, related to two floaters previously announced for retirement.

RIG says Q3 cash flows from operating activities totaled $214M, up from $3M in the prior quarter, primarily due to the collection of certain receivables and decreased income tax payments.

RIG's quarterly total utilization rate was 65% vs. 57% in the prior-year period, including a 100% rate for deepwater floaters vs. 69% a year ago.

Contract backlog was $11.5B as of RIG's October fleet status report.