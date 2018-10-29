Freddie Mac's October forecast sees mortgage rate at 5.6% in 2020

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) foresees 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates to rise to 5.1% in 2019 and 5.6% in 2020, up from expected average rate of 4.5% this year, according to Freddie's October Forecast.

Home prices are expected to increase 5.4% in 2018 with the growth rate slowing to 4.6% in 2019 and 2.9% in 2020.

Total home sales--new and existing--are now forecasted to decline modestly this year to 6.07M, and then increase 1.8% to 6.18M in 2019 and rising 1.1% to 6.25M in 2020.

"While we expect the weakness in housing activity to extend the next few months as the market absorbs the recent uptick in mortgage rates, the combination of strong economic growth and millennials moving toward homeownership should help home sales regain momentum and rise modestly in 2019," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Previously: U.S. mortgage rates resume creeping up (Oct. 25)