ConocoPhillips OKs GMT-2 oil project on Alaska's North Slope

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it approved its GMT-2 oil project on Alaska's North Slope and will begin construction this winter.

GMT-2 is in the northeastern part of the National Petroleum-Reserve Alaska, slightly west of GMT-1, COP's second project in the NPR-A, which recently started production; the first project, CD-5, began production in late 2015.

COP says CD-5 is producing 37K bbl/day, far more than the 16K bbl/day originally projected; GMT-1 has been in production for only a few days, but the two wells in operation so far are producing more than 3K bbl/day each.

Final engineering on GMT-2 is complete and detailed engineering is underway, and COP expects the project to produce 35K-40K bbl/day beginning in 2021.