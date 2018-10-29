Continental Resources +2.5% as Bakken production reaches quarterly record

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +2.5% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and a 76% Y/Y revenue increase.

CLR says its Q3 production in the Bakken shale hit a quarterly record of 167,643 boe/day, up 23% Y/Y, and total company output nearly reached 297K boe/day, up 22% Y/Y and beating Q3 guidance; oil as a percentage of total production rose to 57% in September.

CLR says it added two rigs in the Bakken during the period to bring its current total to eight, and "with up to 70 of our forecasted 2018 Bakken wells and up to 18 SpringBoard wells scheduled to be completed by year-end, [CLR] anticipates a strong wave of oil-weighted production growth as we approach the year end,” says CEO Harold Hamm.

CLR says its oil production remained unhedged, creating a “positive tailwind” in Q3; some rivals including EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resource have warned investors that their Q3 earnings would be lower because they had hedged at below average market prices for the quarter to guarantee a profit.