Global Ship Lease +51.8% on $780M merger with Poseidon

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is up 51.8% postmarket after its Q3 earnings beat brought with it news of a strategic $780M merger with Poseidon Containers.

The combination (of GSL with Poseidon Containers Holdings/K&T Marine) creates a company with a fleet of 38 vessels of total capacity 198,793 TEU, focused on mid-sized and smaller vessels.

Fleet age (weighted by TEU) is 10.7 years on average, and contracted revenue as of Sept. 30 was $528M.

The deal will be a stock-for-stock combination. It values GSL at $100M, 105% higher than Friday's closing valuation.