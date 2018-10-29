J. C. Penney names Fung as second interim CFO in a month

J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) names Michael Fung as interim CFO, succeeding Jerry Murray, who will resume his responsibilities as Senior VP of Finance.

Fung has more than over 40 years of finance experience across multiple consumer and retail organizations, and recently served as interim CFO for Neiman Marcus and 99 Cents Only Stores following his retirement from Walmart.

Fung will be JCP's second interim CFO in less than a month after Jeffrey Davis stepped down effective Oct. 1 and Murray was appointed interim CFO.