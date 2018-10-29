Quantenna revenues hit record, with strong guidance ahead

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) topped expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q3 results, where the company logged record sales and guided to higher record revenues for the current quarter.

Revenue hit $59.3M with records from both the Wave 3 10G and Wave 2 product segments.

Our strong third quarter operating results highlight the success of our Wave 3 10G product," says CEO Dr. Sam Heidari. "This solution is now also designed into the flagship offering of one of the largest European broadband service providers in addition to its continued deployment by cable MSOs in North America.

Cash from operations grew 118% Y/Y; cumulative YTD cash from operations is up 39% Y/Y.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $61M-$63M (vs. consensus for $61.4M), gross margin of 49-51%, and EPS of $0.18-$0.20 (on the high end of consensus for $0.18).

Press release