Olin posts strong Q3 results but cuts full-year EBITDA guidance

Olin (NYSE:OLN) -0.7% after-hours despite reporting better better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, including the highest adjusted EBITDA level since the acquisition of the DowDuPont Chlorine Products businesses.

Q3 sales in Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls rose 19% Y/Y to $1.05B, primarily due to increased pricing for caustic soda, chlorine, ethylene dichloride and other chlorine-derivatives; Q3 Epoxy sales jumped 32% to $647M due to higher product prices and volumes.

But OLN expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to decline from Q3 levels reflecting seasonally weaker demand for chlorine derivatives, epoxy resins and commercial ammunition; higher ethylene costs due to increased ethane pricing; and lower caustic soda prices.

OLN now sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.26B +/- 2%, down from prior guidance of $1.3B, reflecting higher than previously expected ethylene costs, resulting from increased ethane prices and lower expected caustic soda pricing.