Chinese stocks rebound - Shanghai +1%

Chinese shares recouped early losses and crept higher overnight as Beijing made fresh attempts to stabilize its stock markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will enhance liquidity, reduce unnecessary interference in trading, and create a level playing ground for investors.

Gains looked fragile, however, amid reports that the U.S. is planning tariffs on the remaining $257B in Chinese goods if Trump-Xi trade talks fail.

Shanghai +1% to 2,567.

