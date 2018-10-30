Elon Musk deletes his Tesla titles

Elon Musk keeps testing the limits the SEC has put on his tweeting.

Latest move? He deleted all of his titles from the management page of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) website, becoming the "Nothing of Tesla," but then joked that in doing so, he may have confused "the authorities."

Musk earlier trolled the SEC by calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" and apparently suggested his '420' tweet that cost him $20M was "worth it."

Tesla slipped AH on Monday following the new tweets, falling 1.3% to $330.60.

