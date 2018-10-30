Chances of a higher Red Hat buyout?

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) probably won't get an offer higher than the $190-per-share price from IBM, because it already spoke with "all of the logical buyers" including Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Reuters reports.

Another deterrent? Should the current deal be terminated, Red Hat would be obligated to pay a $975M breakup fee.

While it's possible a company - like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) - could come in with a higher bid, potential suitors view IBM as a safe buyer that won't dramatically alter the competitive landscape.

