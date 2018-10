Mexico’s peso tumbled 3.6% on Monday, blowing past the key 20 per U.S. dollar level, after President-elect Lopez Obrador announced he would cancel construction of a partially built $13B airport for Mexico City.

The decision, a response to a referendum on the matter, left investors fretting over how he would manage the economy and made it more likely the central bank would hike interest rates.

Mexico's benchmark BIVA stock index also closed down 4.2% .

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX