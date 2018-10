A week away from the midterm elections, the Pentagon is sending 5,200 troops to the Mexican border to stop Central American migrants traveling north in two caravans from entering the U.S.

The number of soldiers is more than double the 2,000 who are fighting in Syria.

While the move will stiffen defenses at and near legal entry points, closing busy ports of entry along the border could impede the flow of goods, affecting the U.S. economy.

