Wolters Kluwer acquires eVision

Wolters Kluwer (OTC:WOLTF) has acquired eVision Industry Software BV for initial consideration of $145M and up to $35M in additional consideration may become payable in the future depending on certain financial and strategic targets being met.

eVision is a global leader in industrial operational risk management software for the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other high-risk and high-precision industries.

eVision recorded revenues of $25M in 2017 and is expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth in 2018.

Wolters Kluwer expects the acquisition to deliver a return on invested capital above its after-tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years.