Updated iPad, Mac take center stage

Revealing updated iPhones and smartwatches last month, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding another event today that will announce fresh gadgets ahead of the holidays.

A new iPad Pro is expected to do away with the home button, include Face ID, and get improved processors and other internal upgrades, reinvigorating Apple's tablet business whose sales have tumbled 40% from their 2013 peak.

The company is also expected to introduce a lower-priced MacBook that features an updated display and a quieter keyboard.