Horizon Bancorp and Salin Bancshares sign merger agreement

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will combine with Salin, and Horizon’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Horizon Bank, will combine with Salin’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Salin Bank and Trust Company for $87,417.17 in cash and 23,907.5 shares of Horizon common stock for each share of Salin common stock, for valuation of ~$135.3M.

Salin is a community bank holding company with approximately $918.4M in total assets as of September 30.

This merger will enhance Horizon’s core deposit base, expand Horizon’s presence throughout Central and Northeast Indiana and expand its existing presence in the vibrant markets of Indianapolis and Lafayette, Indiana.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 1Q19 and combined operations will continue to operate under the Horizon Bank name.