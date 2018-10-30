IHT finalizes sale of Yuma Hotel property

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEMKT:IHT) has completed the sale of its InnSuites Yuma Hotel and Suites Best Western for $16.05M, recognizing a significant profit after transactional costs, including the paying off total debt of ~$5.6M.

The Trust’s estimated basis in the Yuma Hotel is approximately $4.6M.

The Trust sold its IBC Technology division for net expected proceeds of approximately $2.75M.

The Trust held IBC at an estimated net book value of approximately $400K, and the sale of IBC is expected to result in another significant profit to the Trust.