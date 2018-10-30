Futures little changed as earnings take stage

As the S&P 500 closed in the red for three-quarters of October's trading sessions so far, the current narrative has been bleak: Q3 earnings season is a flop for markets.

Reports from General Electric and Facebook today will kick off the last big week for quarterly results, though U.S. stock index futures are still weary after the S&P 500 closed in correction territory yesterday. Dow flat; S&P +0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.2% .

With profits still set to rise by more than 20% for the third straight quarter, could equities get a much-needed lift?

Oil is down 0.5% at $66.71/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1226/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 3.12%.

