Instructure announces CEO transition

Instructure (NYSE:INST) has appointed President, Dan Goldsmith, as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2019 and Josh Coates will transition from his role as CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Goldsmith has also been appointed to the Board.

"After more than eight years as CEO of Instructure, it's time for me to take on a new role within the company," said Coates. "I'm confident in Dan's proven ability to build on our strong momentum, lead our great culture, and deliver amazing customer experiences. It's been wonderful to see this company grow from a student project to the global organization it is today."

Goldsmith joined Instructure as President in June 2018.