Pangaea Logistics Solutions announces purchase of vessel

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) has purchased a second hand vessel for $13M, to add to its operating fleet, which will total 20 ships when the new ship is delivered to Pangaea in early 2019.

"This 2009 Japanese built 53,000 dwt dry bulk vessel, with 30 ton cranes and grabs, fits perfectly in our operating fleet, and will support our clients' dry-bulk cargo requirements," said Ed Coll, Pangaea's Chief Executive Officer. "The ship, to be named Bulk Spirit, is very efficient on draft and fuel consumption, important attributes for our trades and to address new marine fuel requirements in 2020, when the cost of low sulphur fuel used on ships is expected to become more expensive. Built with Oshima Shipbuilding quality and performance, delivery of Bulk Spirit to our fleet will make about half of our fleet holding the valuable Oshima brand. Daily, we search for value in our purchase decisions, and this one fits the bill."