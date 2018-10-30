Boeing jet flew erratically day before crash

The Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia on Monday morning flew erratically during a flight the previous evening when it experienced a "technical problem," but it had been resolved "according to procedure."

It was the first crash for Boeing's 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) jetliner. Shares plunged almost 7% following the news, as well as on reports that the U.S. was preparing to add tariffs to all remaining Chinese imports.

