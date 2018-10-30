More on Regis' Q1 profit beat

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales rose 0.5% in Q1, due to 4.2% increase in ticket.

Same-store sales service +0.8% and retail -0.9% for the quarter.

Total transactions declined 3.7% Y/Y.

Company-owned salon revenue fell 13.5% to $249.8M, driven by the decrease of approximately 1,158 salons over the past 12 months and unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

Franchise revenue expanded 43% to $38M.

Service revenue down 11.8% to $207.85M.

Product revenue dropped 5.5% to $57.59M.

Royalties and fees increased 18.6% to $22.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 160 bps to 8.7%.

Store count -829 Y/Y to 8,115.

The company repurchased 1.1M common stock for $19.3M, during the quarter

