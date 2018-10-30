Restaurant margin down for Brinker's International

Brinker's (NYSE:EAT) shows off mixed numbers for FQ1.

Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 2.0% during FQ1, while Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales were flat during the quarter.

Restaurant-level operating margin was down 130 bps to 11.1% of sales.

Operating income came in at 6.2% of sales vs. 3.9% a year ag0.

Brinker says it completed the sale and leaseback of 141 Chili's restaurant properties for an aggregate consideration of $455.7M, resulting in a total gross gain of $289.1M. The company says $20.1M was recognized in FQ1 and $269.0M was deferred to be recognized straight-line over the 15 year initial terms of the new operating leases.

