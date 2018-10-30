J & J's Darzalex successful in late-stage study in first-line multiple myeloma

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) announces that a Phase 3 clinical trial, MAIA, evaluating licensee Janssen Biotech's (NYSE:JNJ) DARZALEX (daratumumab), combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) REVLIMID (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone (DRd), compared to REVLIMID and dexamethasone alone (Rd) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are not candidates for high-dose chemo and autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) met the primary endpoint.

Preliminary results showed that DRd statistically significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) with 45% less risk of cancer progression or death compared to patients receiving Rd (p<0.0001). Median PFS for the DRd group has not been reached versus 31.9 months for the Rd group.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended releasing the data.

Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, will review the results with health authorities aimed at regulatory filings. The data will also be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Genmab says its 2018 financial guidance will remain as is.