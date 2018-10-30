Tapestry lifts profit guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports sales for the Coach business rose 4% to $961M. The Kate Spade business saw a 21% increase to $325M, while sales were flat for Stuart Weitzman.

The company's SG&A expenses were up 170 bps to 54.6% of sales during the quarter.

Operating income was level with last year at 13.1% of sales.

"First quarter performance was consistent with our expectations as we achieved strong increases in sales and operating income, while earnings per share gains were further enhanced by a favorable tax rate," says Tapestry CEO Victo Luis.

Tapestry now sees FY19 EPS of $2.75 to $2.80 vs. $2.70 to $2.80 prior range and $2.77 consensus.

