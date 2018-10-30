Allergan Q3 revenues down 3%; non-GAAP EPS up 2%; raises revenue and Non-GAAP EPS guidance

Allergan (AGN) Q3 results: Revenues: $3,911.4M (-3.0%); US Specialized Therapeutics: $1,706.2M (-1.1%); US General Medicine: $1,381.3M (-7.8%); International: $821.6M (+1.7%).

Botox Cosmetic revenues +13.6% to $879.7M, Vraylar revenues +72.1% to $138M.

Alloderm revenues +24% to $106.8M, Juvederm Collection revenues +9.8% to $265.8M.

Lo Loestrin revenues +17.9% to $141.5M.

Net Loss: ($37.9M) (+99.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,453.2M (-1.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.11) (+99.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.25 (+2.4%); CF Flow Ops: $1,443M (-2.0%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $15.575B - 15.7B from $15.475B - 15.625B; EPS: ($3.36 - 2.95) from ($3.08 - 2.57); Non-GAAP EPS: $16.20 - 16.60 from $16.00 - 16.50; Cash Flow from Operations: ~$5.2B (unch).

Previously: Allergan beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)