MVC Private Equity Fund to sell Plymouth Rock Energy to ENGIE

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) reports that MVC Private Equity Fund agrees to sell its stake in Plymouth Rock Energy to ENGIE Resources (OTCPK:ENGIY).

MVC PE Fund expects a gross return on its equity investment in Plymouth of about 3.4x, based on equity investments made since November 2011.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

MVC Capital has invested a total of $14.6M in MVC PE Fund since its inception. With the expected exit of Plymouth, along with the sale of AccuMed in late 2016, the MVC PE Fund will have returned to MVC Capital $21.8M or 150 of total invested capital, with three investments remaining.

