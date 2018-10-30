Gilead's Biktarvy on par with DTG+FTC/TAF in late-stage HIV study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 1490, evaluating Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, BIC/FTC/TAF) in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1 infection showed it to be non-inferior to a regimen of dolutegravir and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (50 mg) (DTG+FTC/TAF) through 96 weeks of therapy. The data were presented at the HIV Glasgow conference in Scotland.

At week 96, 84.1% (n=269/320) of patients receiving Biktarvy achieved HIV-1 RNA levels below 50 copies/mL compared to 86.5% (n=281/325) of patients receiving DTG + FTC/TAF.

Study 1490 will continue and remain blinded through 144 weeks.