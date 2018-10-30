Product innovation lifts Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) slips past analyst estimates with its Q3 report. Revenue was up 2% in North America to $3.13B vs. $3.06B consensus.

Organic revenue was up 6.0% during the quarter on strong product innovation (Coca-Cola Zero, Smartwater, Fuze) to top the consensus mark of +4.3%. Strong results in Latin America (+19%) and for the bottling business (+10%) paced the gains.

Total unit case volume was up 2% Y/Y and comparable operating margin improved 575 basis points.

"We continue to be encouraged by our performance year-to-date as we accelerate our evolution as an even more consumer-centric, total beverage company," says Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola keeps FY18 expectations in place, guiding for at least 4% organic revenue growth and EPS growth of 8% to 10%.