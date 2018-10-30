More on Venator Materials Q3 results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) says that lower than anticipated titanium dioxide demand and higher raw material & energy costs impacted Q3 results that was partially offset by higher prices

Titanium dioxide sales declines 10% to $389M as a result of customer destocking and lower product availability due planned maintenance turnarounds

Expects titanium dioxide demand and high grade ore cost pressures to continue in Q4 FY18 and FY19.

Performance Additives segment sales is down 5% to $144M primarily due to 6% decrease in volumes.

Adjusted net income and EBITDA margins declines 650bps to 6.4% and 860bps to 14.4%, respectively

Cash balance stood at $251M with net debt of $497M.

