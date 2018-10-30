Welltower boosts 2018 FFO guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) increases 2018 normalized FFO per share guidance to $4.02-$4.07 from its previous range of $3.99-$4.06.

Continues to expect average blended same-store NOI growth of about 1.0%-2.0%.

Cuts anticipated disposition proceeds to $2.2B at a blended yield of 6.0% in 2018 from prior view of $2.4B; includes about $1.4B of proceeds from dispositions to date at a blended yield of 6.9%.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of $1.04 exceeds consensus estimate of $1.02, and compares with $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 gross revenue of $1.24B increases from $1.09B a year ago.

Conference call at 9:00AM ET.

Previously: Welltower beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)