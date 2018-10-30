GE slashes dividend, splits power business

Adjusted EPS of $0.14, down 33% from the same period in 2017, and recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $22B, before tax, related to GE Power.

Revenue by segment: Power -33%; Renewable Energy +15%; Aviation +12%; Oil & Gas +7%; Healthcare flat; Transportation -2%; Lighting -18%.

GE plans to reduce its quarterly dividend from $0.12 to $0.01 per share beginning with the board's next dividend declaration, which is expected to occur in December 2018. The change will allow GE to retain ~$3.9B of cash per year compared to the prior payout level.

The company also intends to reorganize GE Power to improve cost structure, enhance execution agility, and drive better outcomes for customers and investors. It will create two units - a unified Gas business combining GE's gas product and services groups, and a second unit constituting the portfolio of GE Power's other assets including Steam, Grid Solutions, Nuclear, and Power Conversion.

GE +1.5% premarket

